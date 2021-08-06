Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Great Britain women’s hockey match

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 6th August 2021 9:56 am IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Great Britain women's hockey match
Tokyo: Indian players celebrate a goal against Britain during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: India’s Gurjit Kaur celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Britain during their women’s field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
India at Olympics: Women's hockey team lose bronze match to Great Britain
Tokyo: Great Britain players attempt to score a goal against India during their women’s field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: A Great Britain player attempts to score a goal against India during their women’s field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
