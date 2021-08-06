Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Great Britain women’s hockey match

Tokyo: India's Gurjit Kaur celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Britain during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: Indian players celebrate a goal against Britain during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Gurjit Kaur celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Britain during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: Great Britain players attempt to score a goal against India during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: A Great Britain player attempts to score a goal against India during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: Indian players celebrate a goal against Britain during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan)