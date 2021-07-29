Tokyo Olympics 2020: Women’s Boxing

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 29th July 2021 8:31 pm IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Women's Boxing
Tokyo: India's Mary Kom (R) during her bout against Ingrit Valencia of Columbia in women's Fly (48-51kg) boxing Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: India’s Mary Kom (L) being hit by her opponent Ingrit Valencia of Columbia during their bout in women’s Fly (48-51kg) boxing Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: India’s Mary Kom (L) and Ingrit Valencia of Columbia after their bout in women’s Fly (48-51kg) boxing Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Mary Kom lost the match. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: Columbia’s Valencia Victoria Ingrit Lorena raises hand of India’s Mary Kom after the end of their bout in women’s Fly (48-51kg) Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Mary Kom lost the bout via split decision. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: India’s Mary Kom reacts after her bout against Ingrit Valencia of Columbia in women’s Fly (48-51kg) boxing Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Kom lost the match via split decision. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Tokyo: Columbia’s Valencia Victoria Ingrit Lorena raises hand of India’s Mary Kom after the end of their bout in women’s Fly (48-51kg) Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Mary Kom lost the bout via split decision. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

