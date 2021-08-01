Tokyo Olympics 2020: Women’s singles badminton

Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays a shot during her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against China's He Bingjiao, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. Sindhu won 21-13 21-15. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays a shot during her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against China's He Bingjiao, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. Sindhu won 21-13 21-15. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays a shot during her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against China's He Bingjiao, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Sindhu won 21-13 21-15. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan)