Tokyo reports 175 new COVID-19 cases

By Mansoor|   Updated: 15th March 2021 8:55 pm IST

Tokyo: Tokyo on Monday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the capital’s tally to 115,584.

The local government and health officials said the seven-day average of daily cases stood at 287.6, which is 113.5 per cent of the average for the previous week.

The seven-day average has remained high of late and above the metropolitan government’s aim to keep the figure below 70 per cent of the previous week.

Of the 175 new COVID-19 cases in the capital of 14 million on Monday, the majority were aged in their 20s, followed by patients aged in their 40s.

Source: ANI

