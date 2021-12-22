Tolerance, respect to all religions part of Indian Ethos: KCR

Hyderabad: A grand event was held Tuesday at Lal Bahadur stadium where the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao graced the occasion as guest of honor. The Chief Minister cut the Christmas cake and congratulated the Christian community. On this occasion the Chief Minister also felicitated the prominent members of the Christian community working in different Departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that there is a safeguard for the followers of all the religions in Telangana. “This state will take strict action against those spreading communal hatred. Telangana is a place where all the religious communities are following the religion with full freedom,” Rao said.

“Religious communalism is dangerous for the society as no religion teaches hatred for another. Any attack on any religious community will be confronted with full might,” KCR said.

KCR said that his government had decided to celebrate Bonalu, Christmas and Ramzan on an official level. “The state government believes in providing equal opportunities to all the religious communities. Tolerance and to live in communal harmony is part of the Indian Ethos,” the CM said.

On this occasion, a grand banquet was arranged for 10,000 people and the CM dined with the distinguished Christian personalities. Others who participated in this event were Mohammad Mahmood Ali, K Ishwar, MLAs and higher officials of the government.