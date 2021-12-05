Toli Masjid in need of renovation, work to commence soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana department of heritage has been assigned Rs 2 crores for repairing the Toli Masjid which is also known as Damri Masjid located at Karwan, Hyderabad.

The need for repairing the mosque came to light when All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA representing Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin shared a letter he wrote to the department of heritage on social media.

In the letter, he informed officials about the poor condition of the mosque, and the cracks and leakages that have developed.

In a reply, the director of the heritage department, KS, Sreenivasa Raju stated that in accordance with a high court order, the mosque is one of the 27 monuments where a redevelopment action plan will be implemented.

“On receipt of funds, the work will commence,” stated the letter shared by Mohiuddin. However, there is no transparency when funds would be released for repair works.

The mosque was built by Mir Musa Khan in 1662. On a scale of architecture, Toli Mosque ranks after Mecca Masjid and it has also been awarded Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage by the Archeology survey of India.