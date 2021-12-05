Toli Masjid in need of renovation, work to commence soon

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th December 2021 2:26 pm IST
Toli Masjid in need of renovation, work to commence soon
Toli Masjid in Karwan, Hyderabad (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana department of heritage has been assigned Rs 2 crores for repairing the Toli Masjid which is also known as Damri Masjid located at Karwan, Hyderabad.

The need for repairing the mosque came to light when All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA representing Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin shared a letter he wrote to the department of heritage on social media.

In the letter, he informed officials about the poor condition of the mosque, and the cracks and leakages that have developed.

MS Education Academy

In a reply, the director of the heritage department, KS, Sreenivasa Raju stated that in accordance with a high court order, the mosque is one of the 27 monuments where a redevelopment action plan will be implemented.

“On receipt of funds, the work will commence,” stated the letter shared by Mohiuddin. However, there is no transparency when funds would be released for repair works.

The mosque was built by Mir Musa Khan in 1662. On a scale of architecture, Toli Mosque ranks after Mecca Masjid and it has also been awarded Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage by the Archeology survey of India.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button