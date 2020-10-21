Tolichowki felt mild tremors early morning

Hyderabad: While torrential rain have pushed the Telangana to grinding halt, it seems nature has vowed to test the limits of endurance of its residents, as several parts of the state are experiencing mild tremors along with flash floods. Leave aside the COVID infection.

Folks in Tolichowki observed mild tremors early morning somewhere between 1 AM to 2 AM. People came out of their houses. Shoaib Khan, a techie and resident of Samatha Colony said: “I could feel the mild vibrations for a few seconds.” Residents of Diamond Hills too asserted the same.

Police arrived at the situation but a statement from officials hasn’t been released. Siasat.com wasn’t able to reach Geological Survey of India to confirm the same.

Earlier, mild tremors measuring 1.5 on Richter scale were recorded in Borabanda on Friday evening. Around 8.35 pm on the day, residents heard a loud sound, rushed out of their homes thus creating panic.

The floods took over 50 lives and a loss of Rs 5000 Crore. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) , Army, NGO’s and local youth are on field to save the state from further disaster.