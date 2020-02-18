Toll from coronavirus mounts to 1868 in China

A+ A-

Beijing: The death toll in mainland China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has increased by 98 over the past 24 hours to 1,868, the Chinese state health committee said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases has gone up by 1,886 to 72,436, it said.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by 1,701. A total of 12,552 coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries.