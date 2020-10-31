Toll from earthquake in western Turkey rises to 28

Ankara: The number of deaths from the recent earthquake in western Turkey has climbed to 28, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the reported death toll stood at 26, while 883 were reported injured.

“We have 28 deceased, 243 people are receiving hospital treatment, seven are in intensive care, three of them are in critical condition,” the minister said in a statement.

On Friday, the 6.6 earthquakes took place in western Turkey, with its epicentre located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province.

The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.9.

Izmir: People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday’s earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometres AP/PTI Photo

Izmir: People stand outside their homes in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday’s earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometres (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.AP/PTI Photo

Izmir: Rescue workers and local people try to save residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing buildings in the city of Izmir in western Turkey, and officials said at least six people were killed and scores were injured.AP/PTI Photo

Izmir: Rescue workers and local people try to reach residents trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday’s earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 16,5 kilometres (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude. AP/PTI

Source: ANI