Toll in UP bus accident rises to 4 (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 10:10 am IST
Toll in UP bus accident rises to 4 (Ld)

Lucknow, Aug 26 : Four people have so far lost their lives in an accident on Wednesday on the Lucknow-Hardoi road. It was a head-on collision between two Uttar Pradesh roadways buses that left a dozen more injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital after the early morning collision between the two buses, one headed to Lucknow from Hardoi, while the other headed to Hardoi from the state capital.

Sources said that the buses were moving at a high speed which led to the accident.

The police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local medical facility. The deceased are yet to be identified. The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways officials have reached the spot of the accident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Asteroid which ruffled Earth's gravity discovered by IIT-B students
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close