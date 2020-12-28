Toll plaza staff adopts new born calf in UP

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Dec 28 : In a rare show of humanity, the staff of a toll plaza in Kanpur, has adopted a newborn calf which had fallen at the toll plaza after being delivered by a cow in a moving loader.

The incident took place on Saturday when a loader coming from Kanpur side was passing through the Bara toll plaza in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district.

The members of the toll plaza said they saw a calf falling off from a moving loader and rushed to rescue it.

The staff members tried to alert the driver but he sped away.

Later, with the help of the CCTV footage, the staff traced the driver of the loader to Etawah.

“The driver accepted that the vehicle, loaded with a pregnant cow, was heading towards Etawah, but when asked to come and take back the calf, he refused. Instead, he asked the toll plaza staff to adopt the calf,” said Manoj Sharma, the manager of the plaza.

“We are taking full care of the calf and will continue to do so. All staff members are happy to take on the responsibility,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.