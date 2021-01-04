Tollywood actress arrested in Mumbai; here’s why?

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested a Tollywood actress during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai’s Mira Road. NCB had also seized 400 gms MD worth over Rs 10 lakhs.

According to reports, Tollywood actress, whose name is kept under raps, is involved in the drug trade in Mumbai. Reportedly, the drug peddler Chand Mohammad was also caught red-handed along with actress, whereas, drug supplier Saaed is still absconding.

“A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against both the accused,” Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s Zonal Director informed to the media. ANI too reported the same. Check out the tweet below.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained a Tollywood actress last night during a raid at a hotel in Mira Road, Mumbai. Drug peddler Chand Mohammad caught red-handed while drug supplier Saaed is still absconding. 400 gms MD worth Rs 8-10 lakhs seized in last night operations: NCB — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, NCB has also issued a press release which read: “NCB Mumbai intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station (west) on 02/01/2021, and recovered 400 gram of MD from Chand, resident of Bandra area in person and from his scooty.”

Further investigation is underway and NCB is searching for another suspect Saeed who is still on the run.

NCB started probing into the drug case of Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. From A-listers such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar’s party and Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa – all names have popped up in the case, in some ways or the other.

Recently, even Karan Johar was summoned by the central agency for his viral party video after many alleged that drugs were used there. However, Karan denied all the allegations and provided all the necessary information to NCB with regard to the 2019 viral party video.