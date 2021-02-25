Tollywood celebrities who moved their nest from Hyderabad to Mumbai

Hyderabad: Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country, is a ‘city of dreams’ for not just aspiring actors from across the country but also for well established stars from other industries. One might be a ‘star’ in regional film industry, but he/she would always look for opportunities to arrive in Bollywood, which is the largest film industry in the world located in Mumbai.

Over past few years we have seen many stars from Telugu industry who made Mumbai their second home.

While Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannah, Ram Gopal Varma, Sujith, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan already own posh and palatial homes in Mumbai, south’s leading ladies Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde are the latest to buy lavish flats in the city.

1. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna (Twitter)

Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set to start her Bollywood with ‘Mission Majnu’ has found a new nest for her in Mumbai. According to TOI report, the actress has purchased a house in Mumbai so that she can avoid staying in hotels. Rashmika who has been part of some big-budget movies has been shuttling between Mumbai and shooting set for preparations related to her upcoming Bollywood movie.

2. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde (Instagram)

Actress Pooja Hegde is leaving is no chance in cementing her position as a Pan Indian actress. She is currently working with the top superstars from across industries – Prabhas (Radhe Shyam), Ranveer Singh (Cirkus), Salman Khan (Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali) and Akhil Akkineni (Most Eligible Bachelor). And recently, Pooja has bought a new 3 BHK apartment in Bandra facing the sea with a view of Mumbai Skyline.

3. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha with kids (Instagram)

Stylish star Allu Arjun too bought a luxurious 2BHK apartment in Mumbai in 2015. The lavish house is designed by the star himself adding the Mediterranean feel to it. He has decorated the house with beautiful antiques & paintings that complement the overall interiors.

4. Ram Charan

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has a posh property close to Salman Khan’s house in Bandra. He bought the house in 2012 when he got married to Upasana Kamineni, the heiress of the Apollo chain of hospitals.

5. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu (Instagram)

She is based out of Hyderabad but it’s Mumbai that she calls her ‘home’. Located on Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive, Kajal’s lovely home isn’t a recent purchase but it’s her childhood one.

Kajal Aggarwal entered into wedlock with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 after which she bought couple moved into their new house in Mumbai.

6. Tamannah

Tamannah Bhatia (Instagram)

In 2019, Tamannah Bhatia shelled out a lot of money and bought super lavish flat in Mumbai. It is located on the 14th floor of the building named Bayview located at Juhu-Versova Link road.