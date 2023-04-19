Tollywood celebs gather for star-studded Iftar party in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan is going on, everybody seeks blessings during this month. From top celebrities to the general public, internet users usually share iftar party pictures on social media platforms. Currently, the pictures of Telugu stars Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and others are in circulation as they recently attended a grand Iftar party organised by the Telugu film industry. In the grand event, almost all top Telugu celebs were spotted. The event was held in Hyderabad and actress Elnaaz Norouzi shared some exclusive pictures from the private function on her Instagram.

Elnaaz while sharing a few photos with the superstars from the party wrote, “Iftaar Party Hyderabadi Style.. good to catch up with y’all amazing people after so long, thanks for having me”.

Check out the pictures below

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in RRR along with Jr NTR. He has RC15 in kitty. Nagarjuna, on the other hand, had 3 releases in 2022 namely ‘Bangarraju’, ‘Brahmastra: Part one – Shiva’ and ‘The Ghost’. Details about his new projects in 2023 are awaited.