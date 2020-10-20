Tollywood extends financial support in wake of Hyderabad floods

Hyderabad: At a time when Telangana is already dealing with a huge crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic, heavy rains and floods have only increased the problems even more to the residents and state government as well. The City Of Pearls is dealing with the worst deluge since week causing water accumulation in low lying areas.

Amid this misery and loss, from many good Samaritans of Hyderabad to the state police, the disaster response force and municipality workers are the one’s who are working round the clock in the relief operations.

Telangana CM Relief Fund

Recently, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had announced a financial package of Rs 550 crore for the flood-hit people in low-lying areas. Several celebrities from the Telugu film fraternity have come forward to help the flood victims Telangana by contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Tollywood stars pledge donations

While Balakrishna and Nagarjuna initiated the movement by contributing Rs 50 lakh each, Junior NTR followed it with Rs 50 lakh. Senior hero Chiranjeevi and superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media and announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Telangana CM Relief Fund.

While Vijay Deverakonda contributed Rs 10 lakh, Anil Ravipudi and Harish Shankar donated Rs 5 lakh each. While Balakrishna donated Rs 50 lakh a couple of days ago, Trivikram Srinivas gave Rs 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund.

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

The city I live in is suffering in front my eyes due to unprecedented rains. My heart felt thanks to the front line relief workers who are striving to resuce our Hyderabad. I wish to come forward and contribute an amount of Rs. 5 lakhs towards the relief measures. @TelanganaCMO — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 20, 2020

We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Am Sure we can’t reverse the loss that happened to Hyderabad but I would like to be of help in a little way ….will be happy …

Am contributing Rs. 5 lakhs to support the flood affacted people of Hyderabad. @TelanganaCMO — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) October 20, 2020

Delhi govt to donate to CM Relief Fund

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to his Twitter and announced a donation of Rs 15 crore for relief efforts in flood-hit Telangana, saying people of Delhi stand with residents of the state.

“Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts,” he tweeted.

Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis.



Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2020

As many as 70 people have died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday. The minister said Hyderabad received the second-highest recorded rainfall after 1908, which forced the state government to relocate about 37,000 people from low-lying areas to relief camps.

According to him, 33 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and adjoining areas, and 37 people in districts have lost their lives.