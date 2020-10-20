Tollywood extends financial support in wake of Hyderabad floods

Hyderabad: At a time when Telangana is already dealing with a huge crisis in the form of the coronavirus pandemic, heavy rains and floods have only increased the problems even more to the residents and state government as well. The City Of Pearls is dealing with the worst deluge since week causing water accumulation in low lying areas.
Amid this misery and loss, from many good Samaritans of Hyderabad to the state police, the disaster response force and municipality workers are the one’s who are working round the clock in the relief operations.
Telangana CM Relief Fund
Recently, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had announced a financial package of Rs 550 crore for the flood-hit people in low-lying areas. Several celebrities from the Telugu film fraternity have come forward to help the flood victims Telangana by contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Tollywood stars pledge donations
While Balakrishna and Nagarjuna initiated the movement by contributing Rs 50 lakh each, Junior NTR followed it with Rs 50 lakh. Senior hero Chiranjeevi and superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media and announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Telangana CM Relief Fund.
While Vijay Deverakonda contributed Rs 10 lakh, Anil Ravipudi and Harish Shankar donated Rs 5 lakh each. While Balakrishna donated Rs 50 lakh a couple of days ago, Trivikram Srinivas gave Rs 5 lakh to CM Relief Fund.
Delhi govt to donate to CM Relief Fund
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to his Twitter and announced a donation of Rs 15 crore for relief efforts in flood-hit Telangana, saying people of Delhi stand with residents of the state.
“Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts,” he tweeted.
As many as 70 people have died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday. The minister said Hyderabad received the second-highest recorded rainfall after 1908, which forced the state government to relocate about 37,000 people from low-lying areas to relief camps.
According to him, 33 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and adjoining areas, and 37 people in districts have lost their lives.