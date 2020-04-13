Tom Hanks hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ home edition

New Delhi: Swapping the usual live format this weekend, the late-night television comedy show — Saturday Night Live -managed to grab the attention of many as it was veteran Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who hosted the show from his home, where he is quarantining after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The official twitter handle of Saturday Night Live posted the home edition special video on Twitter.

In the four-minute and 27-seconds video, Hanks is seen coming straight from his kitchen and began his monologue by saying: “Hey it is all good to be here, though it is also very weird hosting Saturday Night Live from home.”

The actor and wife, Rita Wilson, were among the firsts of major celebrities who announced having been tested positive for coronavirus earlier in March and recently returned to Los Angeles in sound health after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks.

In the monologue, the 63-year-old actor added: “But why me as host? For one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine when it came to the virus.”

“Ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable,” Hanks said.

The ‘Forrest Gump’ actor kept things funny as he mimicked the question and answer format of a typical host monologue.

Towards the end, the Academy Award winner took the opportunity to thank all front-line responders for their tireless work in combating the spread of coronavirus.

Source: ANI

