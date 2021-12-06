Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic

Published: 6th December 2021
Washington: Actor Tom Holland has recently confirmed that he will portray the role of late legendary Hollywood icon Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic by Sony Pictures.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old confirmed the news while promoting ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ at a London event.

“The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me,” he told the media.

Further details like who is the writer of the project are not disclosed yet.

Another Astaire project also is in the works of Amazon Studios and Automatik, with Bell starring as the legend and Margaret Qualley playing Ginger Rogers.

Academy Honorary Award winner Fred Astaire was a dancer, singer, choreographer, and television presenter. He is widely considered the greatest dancer in film history. His stage and subsequent film and television careers spanned a total of 76 years.

