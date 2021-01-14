‘Tom & Jerry’ to release in Indian cinemas on February 19

Mumbai, Jan 14 : The much-hyped toon adventure film Tom & Jerry is set to release theatrically in India on February 19. The film will open in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages apart from the original English version.

The film is a mixture of live-action and animation, and features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong in the cast.

Announcing the film’s release date in India, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Instagram on Thursday: “THE LOVABLE CAT-AND-MOUSE GAME TO RELEASE IN #INDIAN LANGUAGES… #WarnerBros to release #TomAndJerryMovie in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu along with its original language [#English] in #India… Will release in *cinemas* on 19 Feb 2021.”

Directed by Tim Story, the film re-loads the escapades of the mischievous duo of Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse.

Nearly three decades ago, in 1992, Hollywood had attempted a theatrical length film version featuring the popular toon duo for the first time. Starring the voices of Richard Kind as Tom and Dana Hill as Jerry, “Tom And Jerry: The Movie” could not, however, match the overwhelming popularity of the evergreen TV series based on Tom and Jerry.

