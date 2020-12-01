Tomar proposes to meet farmer leaders on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is expected to hold a meeting on Tuesday with the leaders of farmer groups that are protesting since last week against the newly passed farm laws by the Central government.

A release issued by the Agriculture Ministry on Monday stated that the leaders and representatives of farmer groups have been invited to attend a high-level meeting on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Sources said the government has decided to convene a meeting at the earliest considering the cold weather, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The farmers’ protest along the border of the national capital since November 26 has entered fifth day on Monday.

Tomar had earlier invited the farmers leaders on December 3, but now, they have been called two days earlier on December 1.

The leaders and representatives of farmer organisations have been invited by Tomar, for talks at Vigyan Bhawan.

Earlier, on November 13, talks were held between the representatives of the farmers’ organisations and Union Ministers at Vigyan Bhavan in which Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were present. Even as that meeting was inconclusive, both sides agreed to continue the discussion on the problems faced by the farmers.

The three new agricultural laws implemented by the Narendra Modi-led government include the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreement on Agricultural Services Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.