Tomato prices in Hyderabad witness sharp rise

Hyderabad: Tomato prices in Hyderabad witnessed a sharp rise due to the dip in supply.

As per the report, a few days ago, the wholesale price of tomato was Rs. 8 per kg. Now, it is being sold at the rate of Rs. 45 per kg in wholesale market and Rs. 50-70 per kg in retail market.

The prices may go up further till the end of the current month.

Reason for rise in tomato prices in Hyderabad

Selection Grade Secretary of the Agricultural Marketing Committee, Bowenpally, Srinivas Lokini said that the prices went up due to decline in supply.

The supply went down due to the fact that the tomato season in Telangana State is between October and March.

Demand responsible for rise in tomato prices in Hyderabad

In order to meet the demand, tomatoes are being procured from the neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Apart from decline in supply, coronavirus is also responsible for rise in tomato prices in Hyderabad as pandemic has disrupted the supply chain.

Not only in Hyderabad but also in Delhi, the tomato prices increased. In the national capital, its price is Rs. 70 per kg.

Crop failure in the rainy season and the late arrival of tomatoes in the mandis are responsible for the rise in the capital city.