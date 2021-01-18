Tomato prices to remain low for next few weeks; Onion prices stay unmerciful

Hyderabad: Amid its higher supply and sluggish demand, the prices of tomatoes hit the lowest in recent times, to Rs.6 to Rs.8 per kilogram. The farmers have also sold their leftover stock for as low as Rs.3, they said.

The vegetable usually costs anything between Rs.15-Rs.30, per kg, in this season. They were also sold for Rs.10 the last week.

Laxmi Narayana, supervisor of Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar, said, “In winters, Hyderabad receives tomatoes in bulk, which is why the prices remain low this season. But today’s price of Rs.6 per kg happens to be the lowest price for tomatoes in recent times.” He also said that the prices for the next 15-20 days would remain between Rs.6 to Rs.10 per kg.

Gousia Begum, a city-based pickle maker thinks it is the best time to buy tomatoes for her business. She said, “I have been buying tomatoes in bulk for my pickle shop and today is probably the first time that I have to pay so less.” She also said that as the prices for tomatoes reduced this much she would get more orders for making tomato pickle, but she can do it only if the weather permits.

Meanwhile, the prices of onions continue to soar higher because of issues relating to trade.

For almost a week, the onion prices per kg were between Rs.35 and Rs.45. Narayana said, “The onion prices would stay a little higher for the next few weeks as well.”

A vendor at Tolichowki said, “This is Modi’s country. It is his decision to increase prices and decrease them.” He also said that the onion prices are high because of export.