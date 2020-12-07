Tonnes of stocked rice, other groceries in govt schools damaged

Nihad AmaniUpdated: 7th December 2020 9:13 am IST

Hyderabad:  Tonnes of rice and other groceriesin the government schools across the state damaged as the schools remain shut after the sudden announcement of lockdown in March.

In about 10,000 government schools in the districts stocked rice, oil and other grocery items used to serve lunch to the students is badly damaged.

As reported by the Siasat Urdu Daily in the schools of Karimnagar the rice bags were bitten by rats and other insects. It is also said that neither the school management has shown any concern nor government officials.

Every day thousands of primary and higher class government school students served lunch on daily bases and also three eggs every week.

