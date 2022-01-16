“Took 3 hrs to bring fire under control,” Fire department on Secunderabad Club accident

Hyderabad: The state Disaster Response and Fire Services department in a press note said that the fire was brought under control after continuous efforts of the fire staff around the building for a period of 3 hours.

A massive fire broke out at the famous Secunderabad Club in the wee hours of Sunday. The fire completely damaged the historic structure. The main front was fully gutted in the fire.

Prestigious and extremely popular #SecunderabadClub gutted in fire that may have been triggered by short circuit; #Hyderabad is waking up to a part of its history going up in flames; said to be among five oldest clubs in India, established in 1878 #Heartbreaking @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/K0ao66hJXD — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) January 16, 2022

“The fire was completely extinguished by 8:40 hrs and all the fire vehicles were withdrawn from the fire ground. One water bowser of Fire station, Secunderabad was kept as a precautionary measure at the fire ground. The cause of fire is under investigation and loss of property is under assessment,” the press note said.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar deemed the accident ‘unfortunate’ and asked the Director General, Fire services to ascertain whether the club had appropriate fire protection measures installed and on the matter of a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the appropriate authority. He also questioned on whether the safety audit was in place or not.

It's v unfortunate. It's managed by Secunderabad Club.



Have asked DG Fire services to ascertain the following

1. Were there appropriate fire protection measure installed?

2. Was there a fire NOC from appropriate authority?

3. Was safety audit in place?@KTRTRS@GHMCOnline https://t.co/vmSWjC03LH — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) January 16, 2022

The Secunderabad Club was established in 1878, under the British government, primarily for military officials. It is one of the oldest clubs in the country.

It was previously known as the Secunderabad Garrison Club, Secunderabad Gymkhana Club, and the United Services Club before being renamed the Secunderabad Club. Until 1947, the Club’s presidents were all British, and only a few high-ranking nobility were invited to join.