Toolkit case: Delhi Court grants protection from arrest to Shantanu Muluk till Mar 9

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday granted protection from arrest till March 9 to Shantanu Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Muluk along with Ravi and another co-accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after Delhi police said it needed time to conduct further interrogation before filing a detailed reply to Muluk’s anticipatory bail plea.

The judge directed the police not to take any coercive action against Muluk till March 9, when court will further hear the matter.

Muluk had got transit bail from Bombay High Court on February 16 for a period of 10 days, with a direction to approach the court concerned.

In his application, Muluk has said that he merely created the toolkit with information on the agitation, which was then edited by others without his knowledge.

According to the police, the ‘Toolkit’ was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail, while Ravi was granted bail after nine day custody.

If convicted for sedition, the accused may get a maximum jail term for life.

Source: PTI