Toolkit Case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to judicial custody

New Delhi: Climate activist Disha Ravi has been sent to three days in judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case on the farmers’ protest that the police is investigating.

Disha, whose five-day police custody ended today, was produced before Patiala House Court by the Special cell of Delhi Police.

This morning Disha had been produced before a metropolitan magistrate (MM) Akash Jain in Patiala House Court, according to the Delhi Police officials.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed appearing on behalf of Delhi Police said that during her time in police remand Disha has been evasive and has shifted the blame to advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk also named as accused by the police in the same case.

The Delhi Police counsel told court that Disha needs to be confronted with her co-accused and sought three days of judicial custody for her.

“During the course of interrogation, Disha Ravi has shifted the blame on Nikita and Shantanu,” said the Public Prosecutor.

“During the course of the investigation, she has been evasive. So we want further three days of Judicial Custody,” said Advocate Irfan Ahmed.

“Bail application has been moved and it will come up for hearing tomorrow,” said Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed in the court.

The advocate also told court that the police have sent a notice to Shantanu asking to join the investigation on February 22.

Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal appeared for Disha Ravi in the trial court.

Disha was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 and taken to Delhi by flight. She was produced before a Delhi Magistrate the next day and remanded to police custody till February 19.

On February 18, Disha moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to not leak any investigation material in relation to FIR filed against her to any third party, including the media.

The Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account, through which a “toolkit” was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the ‘toolkit’.

The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail of three weeks to Nikita Jacob.