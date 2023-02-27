Toolkit case: Delhi HC directs Centre to file probe status report in Disha Ravi’s plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre to file a fresh status report on the ongoing investigation against climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the alleged toolkit case against her over the 2021 farmers’ protests.

According to the police, the “toolkit” on the farmer’s protest that Ravi with two others allegedly created was developed with the intention to “tarnish India’s image”.

The toolkit was distributed in the form of a Google Doc that went viral on Twitter.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh was dealing with Ravi’s plea, who sought the court’s direction to restrain police from providing any investigation material to the media.

Justice Singh said: “Let the Union of India file an affidavit as to the status of the investigation and the current position.”

While she listed the matter for the next hearing on September 4, she directed that the affidavit be filed at least two weeks before it.

Appearing for Ravi, senior advocate Akhil Sibal said that a question that needs to be considered here is whether the investigating agency has the power and entitlement to identify and collect private data or investigation from a person who is under investigation.

“During the course of investigation, when the charge sheet is yet to be filed, you’ve collected private data and media starts reporting,” Sibal contended.

He added that no chargesheet has been filed in the case yet and that his client is out on bail.

“This cannot go on like this. It is an important matter, you cannot come without instructions,” Justice Singh expressed her displeasure over the Police counsel appearing without proper instructions.

A court on February 23, 2021, granted bail to Ravi days after she was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly editing a social media toolkit about the farmer protest against three farm laws.

The court had granted bail saying there was “scanty” and “sketchy” evidence to back charges of sedition against Ravi. It asserted that citizens could not be jailed simply because they disagreed with government policies

Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana had released the then 22-year-old activist on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

In her petition, Ravi claimed that she was viscerally attacked by Delhi Police and several media houses on the basis of leaked investigative matters and prejudicial press briefings.