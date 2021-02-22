Toolkit case: Delhi Police seeks 5-day custody of Disha Ravi

New Delhi, Feb 22 : The Delhi Police on Monday sought the custody of climate activist Disha Ravi for five more days in connection with the ‘Toolkit’ case.

The climate activist was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma of the Patiala House Court at the end of her three-day judicial custody, amid high security.

Disha Ravi faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the ‘Toolkit’ conspiracy case related to the farmers’ agitation and was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13.

In the last hearing, the police had told the court that her custody would be required on February 22 to confront her with co-accused Shantanu Muluk.

Muluk and another accused Nikita Jacob joined the investigation into the case at Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell office in Dwarka earlier in the day. They were issued a notice to join the probe, last week.

The police said that their confrontation was required as she gave evasive replies during the five-day police custody following her arrest and shifted the blame onto Shantanu and another co-accused Nikita Jacob.

The Delhi Police have contended that the google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers’ protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists — Jacob and Muluk.

A ‘Toolkit’ is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved. Toolkits chart out plans of action explaining topics at hand and offer suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals.

Notably, the order on Ravi’s bail application will be pronounced on Tuesday. During the three-hour-long bail hearing on February 20, the police said that the ‘Toolkit’ was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

“Poetic Justice Foundation and Sikhs For Justice in order to hide their involvement, used Disha Ravi as a front to carry out nefarious activity,” Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju told the court, adding that these organizations were connected to the Khalistani movement.

The Delhi Police further told the city court that Ravi Disha covered her track and deleted evidence like contents of the Toolkit and a WhatsApp group, which the public prosecutor emphasized shows her “guilty mind”.

