Toolkit investigations: Climate activist from Bengaluru arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police Cyber Cell have arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru on Saturday for her alleged role in spreading a “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protest.

Disha Ravi is a climate activist residing in Bengaluru and was allegedly involved in editing and disseminating the “toolkit” on social media.

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key lead in the “toolkit” case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the “toolkit” and spreading it further.

The special cell will now make further inquiries after her remand.

According to a source, there will be many more arrests in this case.

Earlier, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had posted the “toolkit” in a tweet which she later deleted. She had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the “toolkit’.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.