Tools used to wash Holy Kaaba put on display

Makkah: Some of the tools used for washing the Holy Kaaba have been put on display by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. The ceremonial annual washing was held last Thursday.



The tools were displayed in a virtual exhibition. The exhibition aims at documenting and highlighting Saudi Arabia’s efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and caring for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the holy mosques.



Saudi Gazette quoted Abdul Hameed Al-Maliki, deputy head of the agency for the affairs of the Kaaba cover factory, exhibitions and museums at the Haram General Presidency, as saying, “The tools used to wash the Holy Kaaba are all made of copper, and were specially made for this occasion.”



He revealed that the tools are made up of a number of instruments, including four gallon-bowl with a capacity of 10 liters, containing the mixture for washing the Holy Kaaba. The mixture which is used for washing Holy Kaaba consists of finest oud oil, rose perfume and rose water mixed with Zamzam water. Taif roses and amber are also added to the mixture.



To sweep impurities inside the Kaaba, four straw brooms with silver handles are used. Four mops with silver-coated handles are used to clean the high and out-of-reach walls of the Kaaba. To clean the floors of the Kaaba four pieces of cloth with wooden handles are used.



According to Al-Maliki, keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, the exhibition was organized in a virtual platform. The directives issued by the leadership is being followed while maintaining high quality and in accordance with the highest health standards to ensure the safety of everyone.