Top 10 highest paid contestants in Bigg Boss history

Mumbai: India’s most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen many contestants over the years, each with their own unique story and journey. Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.

Bigg Boss 16 Highest Paid Contestant

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the highest paid celebrity contestant on the Salman Khan‘s show as the 18-years-old actress is getting paid a staggering amount of Rs 12L per week.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 highest paid contestants in the show’s history.

List of highest paid contestants

1. Pamela Anderson

Bigg Boss Season 4

Rs 2cr for just three days

2. Sreeshanth

Bigg boss Season 12

Rs 50L per week

3. Khali

Bigg Boss Season 4

Rs 50L per week

4. Karanvir Bohra

Bigg Boss Season 12

Rs 20L per week

5. Dipika Kakar

Bigg Boss Season 12

Rs 15L per week

6. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss Season 16

Rs 12L per week

7. Karisma Tanna

Bigg Boss Season 8

Rs 10L per week

8. Sidharth Shukla

Image Source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Bigg Boss Season 13

Rs 9L per week

9. Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15’s Karan Kundrra (Twitter)

Bigg Boss Season 15

Rs 4.5cr for entire season

10. Rimi Sen

Bigg Boss Season 9

Rs 2cr for her stint

Which contestant are rooting for in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.