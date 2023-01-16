Top 10 highest paid contestants in Bigg Boss history

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the highest paid celebrity contestant of Bigg Boss 16

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 16th January 2023 2:21 pm IST
Top 10 highest paid contestants in Bigg Boss history
Karan Kundrra, Pamela Anderson, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sidharth Shukla (Instagram)

Mumbai: India’s most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen many contestants over the years, each with their own unique story and journey. Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.

Bigg Boss 16 Highest Paid Contestant

Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the highest paid celebrity contestant on the Salman Khan‘s show as the 18-years-old actress is getting paid a staggering amount of Rs 12L per week.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 highest paid contestants in the show’s history.

List of highest paid contestants

1. Pamela Anderson

  • Bigg Boss Season 4
  • Rs 2cr for just three days

2. Sreeshanth

  • Bigg boss Season 12
  • Rs 50L per week

3. Khali

  • Bigg Boss Season 4
  • Rs 50L per week

4. Karanvir Bohra

  • Bigg Boss Season 12
  • Rs 20L per week

5. Dipika Kakar

  • Bigg Boss Season 12
  • Rs 15L per week

6. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

  • Bigg Boss Season 16
  • Rs 12L per week

7. Karisma Tanna

  • Bigg Boss Season 8
  • Rs 10L per week

8. Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla's net worth is something is huge!
Image Source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram
  • Bigg Boss Season 13
  • Rs 9L per week

9. Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15: Twitter predicts 3 finalists of the show
Bigg Boss 15’s Karan Kundrra (Twitter)
  • Bigg Boss Season 15
  • Rs 4.5cr for entire season

10. Rimi Sen

  • Bigg Boss Season 9
  • Rs 2cr for her stint

Which contestant are rooting for in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button