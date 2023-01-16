Top 10 highest paid contestants in Bigg Boss history

Mumbai: India’s most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen many contestants over the years, each with their own unique story and journey. Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.
Bigg Boss 16 Highest Paid Contestant
Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the highest paid celebrity contestant on the Salman Khan‘s show as the 18-years-old actress is getting paid a staggering amount of Rs 12L per week.
Here, we take a look at the top 10 highest paid contestants in the show’s history.
List of highest paid contestants
1. Pamela Anderson
- Bigg Boss Season 4
- Rs 2cr for just three days
2. Sreeshanth
- Bigg boss Season 12
- Rs 50L per week
3. Khali
- Bigg Boss Season 4
- Rs 50L per week
4. Karanvir Bohra
- Bigg Boss Season 12
- Rs 20L per week
5. Dipika Kakar
- Bigg Boss Season 12
- Rs 15L per week
6. Sumbul Touqeer Khan
- Bigg Boss Season 16
- Rs 12L per week
7. Karisma Tanna
- Bigg Boss Season 8
- Rs 10L per week
8. Sidharth Shukla
- Bigg Boss Season 13
- Rs 9L per week
9. Karan Kundrra
- Bigg Boss Season 15
- Rs 4.5cr for entire season
10. Rimi Sen
- Bigg Boss Season 9
- Rs 2cr for her stint
