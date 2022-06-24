Top 10 highest paid Tollywood actresses & their salaries [2022]

Mumbai: It is a known fact that south Indian film industry especially Tollywood enjoys a huge market not just in India but across the globe and so do its actors. The industry has been delivering some amazing and most expensive films like Baahubali and others. It also boasts of having some really talents stars who easily attract audiences to the theatres with their massive popularity. Considering all this, it comes as a no surprise that even the actors are paid handsome bucks in return.

Nayanthara is highest paid south actress

Actress Nayanthara, who works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industry, is currently on the top spot in the list of highest paid South Indian actresses. Earlier, she used to charge Rs 5-7 crores per film. But now, it seems like Nayan has hiked her fee and as per Bollywood Life, she is charging Rs 10 crores per project.

Nayanthara is followed by Samantha and Pooja Hegde. Check out the list below. According to multiple reports, Sam charges between Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore for her films. Depending on the production house and a lot of other factors, the actress will quote her fee accordingly. Reportedly, Samantha charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for her special song ‘Oo Antava’ in Pushpa: The Rise.

Tollywood actresses and their remuneration