Top 10 places to celebrate New Year in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: We have only a few stairs left to climb to enter 2023. If you want to end the year 2022 with friends and welcome the new year with positive energy then get ready. On the eve of the new year, Hyderabad is going to host several events that will allow you to party hard. Just tie up with your team and prepare the list of to-do things on the eve of the new year 2023.

Everyone in your gang might be confused about where to spend quality time on the day but no…stop worrying….All you need is to set your mood and stop googling about where to go as we have brought to you the list of top 10 places that are all set to host NY parties.

Just forget the bad times and recall the good memories of the past year and be ready to turn the page of your calendar on a positive note. Below is the list of the top 10 places in Hyderabad where your gang can enjoy the most. You can buy tickets from BookMyShow.

Best places to celebrate New Year 2023

1. Super Sonic Takeover

Location: Hotel Novotel Airport

2. The Prism Circus 2.0

Location: Prism Club and Kitchen

3. A Night In Paris Theme By Taj Deccan

Location: Multiple venues

4. New Year “No Pause Party”

Location: Gachibowli Stadium

5. New Year Bash 2023

Location: Grease Monkey

6. New Year’s Eve 2023

Location: Amnesia Sky Bar

7. New Year Bash – Thunder Strike 2023

Location: HITEX Exhibition Centre

8. NYE 2023 With Darshan Raval

Location: Om Convention

9. Sunburn Reload NYE At Wonderla Hyderabad

Location: Wonderla Amusement Park

10. Elyzium – Live In NYE Concert

Location: Boulder Hills

Gather your friends and make some unforgettable memories at some most exciting New Year parties in Hyderabad.