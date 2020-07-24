Top 10 richest persons in the world: Mukesh Ambani grabs 5th spot

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) grabbed the spot in the list of top 10 richest persons in the world. He became the fifth richest person in the world on Thursday after he overtook Steve Ballmer, American Businessman and investor.

On the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he has jumped nine places since January this year. His net worth jumped to $77.4 billion.

Big investments

In the past few months, his company received big investments from Facebook, Silver Lake etc.

Last month, he managed to grab a spot in the list of top 10 richest persons in the world. Within a month, he overtook Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

Currently, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $77.3 billion.

List of top 10 richest persons in the world

Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder Bill Gates, co-founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH – France Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder, CEO and chairman of Facebook. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Managing Director of RIL. Warren Buffett, American investor Larry Ellison, Founder of Oracle Corporation Elon Musk Steve Ballmer, American Businessman and investor. Larry Page, co-founder of Google.