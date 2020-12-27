Top 10 richest persons in the world: Mukesh Ambani loses spot in the list

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) lost his spot in the list of top 10 richest persons in the world.

The chairman of RIL who had not only grabbed the spot in the list but also became the Asia’s wealthiest person is currently at 11th position on Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Net worth of Mukesh Ambani

According to the index, current net worth of Mukesh Ambani is $76.5 billion. Earlier this year, it was nearly $90 billion, Times Now reported.

Fall in his net worth took place due to the correction in RIL share price. The price of the share has fallen down from an all-time high of Rs. 2369.35 to Rs. 1994.15.

RIL share had hit the all-time high price when the company has announced the deal with Future Group. However, the shareholders started booking profit after the deal faced hurdles as Amazon who had invested in Future Coupons, a company of Future Group in 2019 challenged it.

List of top 10 richest persons in the world

Name Net worth Country Jeff Bezos $186 billion United States Elon R Musk $160 billion United States Bill Gates $131 billion United States Bernard Arnault $110 billion France Mark Zuckerberg $101 billion United States Warren Buffett $85.8 billion United States Larry Page $81.8 billion United States Steve Ballmer $80.5 billion United States Sergey Brin $79.2 billion United States Larry Ellison $79.2 billion United States

RIL to acquire IMG stake

Meanwhile, RIL has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the shares held by IMG Singapore Pte Ltd in IMG-R, for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 52.08 crore.

“The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the shares held by IMG Singapore Pte Ltd in IMG-R for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 52.08 crore. Post the completion of acquisition, IMG-R will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and will be rebranded by the company,” RIL said.

IMG Reliance Limited (IMG-R) is engaged in the business of creation, management, implementation and commercialisation of sporting, fashion and entertainment events in India.