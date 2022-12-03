TOP 3 strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are …

Mumbai: With each passing week, things are heating up in Bigg Boss 16 house. Makers are throwing new googlies every day to make the show more interesting and keep the audience hooked to the screens. BB 16 is set to enter its 10 weeks and so far, only four contestants have walked out of the show. They are — Manya Singh, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori and Sreejita De.

Contestants who are left in the race are — Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Tina Datta.

3 Strong Contestants Of Bigg Boss 16

All 12 contestants are trying their best to entertain the audience and stay in the show. However, not all contestants are managing to win hearts. Some are slowly emerging as the strongest contestants of the season and it seems like they are not going to get out of the house anytime soon.

Soundarya Sharma

Priyanka Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

According to loyal viewers and social media buzz, these three contestants are standing out as the ‘most favorite and strong participants’ of Bigg Boss 16. The audience is just in love with the way they are playing the game as well as keeping their fans entertained. A section of BB fans also thinks that Ankit Gupta is the only contestant who is showcasing his true personality on national television.

Soundarya is fantastic & going so well than the rest of the house. Archana is letting down with her filthy language. @BiggBoss #BB16 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 3, 2022

Soundarya is the only reasonable , vocal , fair contestant !!! She had the guts to tell Archana she’s wrong in going on someone’s shakal ! Love Soundarya ! #BB16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 1, 2022

If its FAIR PLAY, then it should be #AnkitGupta!! That guy deserves it all the way!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) December 2, 2022

What’s your take on this? Who do you think is the strongest contestant in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all updates on Bigg Boss 16.