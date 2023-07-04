Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naaz removed

Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 has taken social media by storm as it sails towards its thrilling finale. With only three more weeks left, the excitement is palpable as the remaining 9 contestants battle it out for the coveted title.

As we enter week three, the ranks of the contestants based on their performance so far have become a topic of intense speculation and discussion among fans and followers.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ranks

In week 2 ranks given by The Khabri, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan topped the list. He has been maintaining his position in the first place since day 1. Fans are just loving the way he is playing the game and many even think that he is the potential winner of BB OTT 2. Check out the complete ranks list below.

Abhishek Malhan Manisha Rani Jiya Shankar Pooja Bhatt Jad Hadid Avinash Sachdev Cyrus Broacha Bebika Dhruve Falak Naaz

Akanksha Puri became the latest contestant to walk out of the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.