Top 5 Indian cricketers and their envious car collection

Mumbai: We have often reported about our favorite Bollywood and television celebrities who are major car enthusiasts and have many big machines parked in their garage. Well, amid this race of having the most stylish and luxurious car collection, how can India’s most beloved cricketers stay behind. From Yuvraj Singh to Sachin Tendulkar, cricketers have an array of impressive cars in their possession.

So, let us have a look at these cricketers and their big boy toys.

1.Virat Kohli

Skipper and ex-Test Captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is the third richest cricketer with a reported net worth of Rs. 892 crore. For a figure this large, it is quite understandable if he spends it on his hobby of collecting cars. Reportedly, his garage has a line of:

Audi Q7 (Rs. 81.18 lakhs) Audi RS5 (Rs. 1.1 crores) Land Rover Vogue (Rs. 2.26 crores) Bentley Flying Spur (Rs. 3.41 crores) Bentley Continental Spur (Rs. 4.04 crores)

2. Yuvraj Singh

A former Indian international cricketer who played in all formats of the game and made India proud on all fronts, Yuvraj Singh is known for his style and love for all things luxurious. From Mini Cooper to Audi, Yuvraj Singh is the proud owner of several expensive cars. The total of 7 cars include:

Audi Q5 (Rs. 69 lakhs) BMW M3 (Rs 86.8 lakhs) BMW M5 (Rs. 1.61 crores) BMW X6 M (Rs. 1.82 crores) Lamborghini Murcielago (Rs. 2.86 crores) Bentley Continental GT (Rs. 3.91 crores) Mini Cooper Countryman (Rs. 44.9 lakhs)

3. Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper who is known for his power-packed sportsmanship and brilliant captaincy is also a big car enthusiast. While he always prefers to stay under the radar, Rohit Sharma is often making headlines for purchasing a new big toy for himself. So far he has 6 cars parked in his garage which include:

Skoda Laura (Rs. 12.92 lakhs) Toyota Fortuner (Rs. 35.15 lakhs) BMW X3 (Rs. 56.50 lakhs) BMW M5 F1 version (Rs. 1.61 crores) Mercedes GLS 350d (Rs. 1.05 crores) Lamborghini Urus (Rs. 3.10 crores)

4. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Referred to as ‘Captain Cool’, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had millions of fans swoon over his wicket-keeping skills and expert batsmanship. In addition to his excellent record of helicopter shots, he is also known for his love for cars. He has a total of 8 cars which includes:

Ferrari 599 GTO (Rs. 3.57 crore) Hummer H2 (Rs. 75 lakhs) Land Rover (Rs. 44.41 lakhs) Audi Q7 (Rs. 88.33 lakhs) Jeep Grand Cherokee (Rs. 75.15 lakhs) Nissan Jonga (Rs. 10.5 lakhs) GMC Sierra (Rs. 53 lakhs) 1971 Land Rover

5. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, who is known for his sumptuous lifestyle, is the proud owner of a garage that is home to posh cars like Mercedes AMG G63 and Land Rover Range Rover. The envious car collection of Hardik includes: