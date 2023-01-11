Top 5 south actresses: Rashmika Madanna removed from list

Hyderabad: The dynamics of entertainment in India have now changed with Tollywood reigning almost everywhere and leaving Bollywood behind. Especially in 2022, with several blockbusters like RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, and many more, the Southern cinema won millions of hearts.

Furthermore, owing to their immaculate acting skills, the fan following of Tollywood actors has been increasing day by day. Popular media agency Ormax media recently released a list of top 10 south actresses. Nayanthara topped the list followed by Samantha and Trisha. Shockingly, Rashmika Mandanna, despite of having a good number of projects in her kitty has failed to grab her place in top 5.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is considered one of the top actresses in South India hit the headlines in 2022 because of Myositis. The actress is hoping for something big this year as she is back in action after fighting the rare skin disease.

Nayanthara has outshined Samantha and is at the number one position on the list. Nayanthara will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her upcoming movie ‘ Jawaan’.

List of top 10 South Indian actresses