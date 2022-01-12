Top business events in Dubai to look forward to in 2022

Dubai: Aside from being a popular tourist destination, Dubai is also a major economic hub on the Asian continent. Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, provides a wealthy lifestyle, ultramodern architecture, and vibrant nightlife.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that Dubai’s calendar is jam-packed with exciting business events throughout the year. Dubai has something for everyone, from large international conferences to industry trade exhibitions and networking events.

As we begin a brand new year, a lot of us would be keen on finding out what’s in Dubai’s store for business purposes. So, here we bring to you a concise yet impactful calendar that will help you plan your travel in a better way.

The big business events in 2022 are-

Global Conference on Leisure Buildings – This event, which will be hosted at Al Habtoor City from February 8- to13, 2022, will include a conference as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the UAE’s most remarkable structures.

Those who were unable to attend the November 2021 event may now witness the future of the world’s leisure buildings and connect with global investors, renowned architects and consultants, expert contractors, and world-class operators.

Dubai Expo — The six-month event, which occurs every five years, is now taking place in Dubai at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The event began on October 1, 2021, and will conclude on March 31, 2022.

The worldwide event combines innovation, technology, art, and culture to provide guests with an unforgettable experience. Countries from all over the world use this platform to establish their presence and demonstrate new ideas, innovations, and technology.

Dubai Association Conference 2022 — The Dubai Association Conference 2022, aimed at boosting conversation and giving education for business prospects, will be placed on February 21 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The event will include discussions with the creators of the Dubai Association Centre as well as an examination of future-oriented policies.

Emerge GHI Investment Forum – A forum for connecting health-tech concepts with the appropriate investors, the event will take place March 15 to 16, 2022 at the Conrad in Dubai.

The convention’s goal is to bring together individuals and businesses who have new healthcare technology. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with decision-makers and industry executives from all across the world.

Arab Health 2022 — Arab Health 2022 will be held in Dubai from January 24 to January 27. It is one of the Middle East’s major healthcare events, with over 5,000 exhibitors scheduled to attend to debut new products/services and showcase new advances.

The event will be placed in the Dubai World Trade Centre this year with the theme ‘United by business, forging ahead.’ The event will include cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Gulfood 2022- Gulfood 2022, billed as the world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event, will take place from February 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Gulfood 2022 is projected to attract around 185 nations, 4000+ enterprises, 200+ speakers, and 100+ award-winning chefs, business executives, and government officials. The exhibition will highlight new industry trends and bring the sector discourse from the agenda to the action.