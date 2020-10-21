Top deejays to entertain at premium curated rooftop club shows

Mumbai, Oct 21 : Popular deejays including SEQU3L and AERREO will entertain music lovers at the Sunburn Select, a premium curated rooftop club show to be held in different Indian cities. It will cater to a select crowd to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Sunburn Select Sundowner Parties will kick off on October 31 in Kolkata and Chandigarh. Over 10 shows will take place at select premium lounges and exclusive bars in metros across the country.

Scheduled to be held in two segments, Phase 1 will cover Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Gurugram and Hyderabad; while Phase 2 will encompass Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Delhi and Chennai.

Every Sunburn Select Sundowner show will host no more than a select gathering of 100 guests or as per government rules applicable to each state, city and district.

There will be Covid-19 protocols for every guest including maintenance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of masks, provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers.

Source: IANS

