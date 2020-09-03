Top Maoist leader Ganapati to surrender,police gives green signal

By SM Bilal Updated: 3rd September 2020 10:55 am IST

Hyderabad: The top leader and former secretary of CPI (Maoist) party, Ganapati alias Mappalla Laxman Rao, is likely to surrender to surrender to the Telangana Police.

The police has given a green signal for the top Maoist to join the main stream.
Along with him, five other top leaders are also trying to surrender. These include Malloju Venugopal alias Vivek, Malla Rajireddy alias Sangram, Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji and Kadari Satyanarayana alias Kosalu.

The 74-year-old had resigned from his party positions two years ago due to ill health issues, since he is suffering from asthma, knee pain and diabetes.

According to the sources Ganapati is unable to walk and his party men are carrying him on hands from one place to another, he needs medical support.

The top Police officials confirmed that they have given a green signal for Ganapati’s surrender.

