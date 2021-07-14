Top Maoist Ranjith surrenders before Telangana police

Hyderabad: Top Maoist Ravula Ranjith aka Srikanth on Wednesday surrendered before the Director General of Police at Telangana police headquarters.

Addressing a press conference DGP M Mahender Reddy informed that Ravula Ranjith is the son of late Ravula Srinivas aka Ramanna, Central Committee member & secretary Maoist party. Since his childhood, he was taught about revolutionary ideology and waging war against the State with the objective of establishing a New Democratic Revolution (NDR) through the barrel of a gun.

Though Ranjit had attended school in Nizamabad, later he joined underground armed formations after completion of his Class-X in April 2015. Later in November 2019, he got elevated as Platoon Party Committee (PPC) Member.

The police claimed that surrendered Maoist Ranjith feels that there is no reason to continue the guerilla warfare and mindless violence by the Maoists as people are getting enlightened and no more prepared to tolerate it. Though born and brought up in the thick of the Maoist movement, he grasped that there is no relevance and acceptance for the movement in today’s context.

He also appealed to the Maoist cadres to give up arms and join the mainstream.

DGP Telangana Mahender Reddy has appealed to the Moist cadres to join the mainstream and take part in the advancement of the nation through constructive participation and benefit from the rehabilitation process of Telangana state which includes immediate relief with the suitable amount and other support measures