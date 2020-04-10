Top oil producers except Mexico agree to output cuts: OPEC

London: Major oil producers except Mexico agreed to cut output in May and June by 10 million barrels per day, OPEC said Friday, after marathon talks to counter a collapse in prices.

The agreement, which reduces production to eight million bpd from July to December, depends on Mexico’s support for it to take effect, the oil cartel said after a videoconference.

Source: AFP

