10 Apr 2020, Fri
Top oil producers except Mexico agree to output cuts: OPEC

Posted by Qayam Published: April 10, 2020, 10:13 am IST
London: Major oil producers except Mexico agreed to cut output in May and June by 10 million barrels per day, OPEC said Friday, after marathon talks to counter a collapse in prices.

The agreement, which reduces production to eight million bpd from July to December, depends on Mexico’s support for it to take effect, the oil cartel said after a videoconference.

Source: AFP

