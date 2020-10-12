Top Pak LeT man Saif-ul-lah killed in Kashmir encounter (3rd Ld)

Published: 12th October 2020 2:32 pm IST

Srinagar, Oct 12 : Top Pakistani Lashkar e Taiba militant Saif-ul-lah, involved in a number of fatal attacks on the Central Reserve Police Force troopers, was killed along with one more terrorist, in an encounter in Srinagar on Monday.

The gunfight at Rambagh between terrorists and security forces began as a cordoned off operation in the area was launched. The search operation was on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hide-out, heavy firing was initiated by the ultras. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar DG Police Dilbag Singh said that Saif-ul-lah was a Pakistani terrorist who was involved in three major terror attacks on the security forces in the past.

“He was involved in an attack on a CRPF party in Budgam in which CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was martyred. In a second attack at Kandizal, two CRPF men were killed and three others were injured and a third attack at Kandizal carried out on a convoy which was repulsed,” he said.

He said so far this year security forces have conducted 75 anti-terrorist operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed. And 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested during this year.

“It is a record in operational achievements, compared to last years’ the number of terrorists killed is much more,” he said.

He said a total of 19 policemen, 21 CRPF troopers and 15 soldiers have been killed in action during this year.

He said during 2020 Srinagar city has seen eight encounters so far during which 18 terrorists have been eliminated.

“Laskhar and other outfits have been trying to find a foothold in the city but due to the intelligence network whenever they have been able to find a foothold in the city, the troops have been able to locate them and take care of them,” he said.

