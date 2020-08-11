Top political leaders pay rich tributes to Rahat Indori

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 11th August 2020 9:18 pm IST
Rahat Indori admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Bhopal: Led by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leaders across political spectrum on Tuesday condoled the death of noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori and paid rich tributes to him.

Indori (70), a prominent figure in the Urdu literary world who enjoyed a large fan following, died of a heart attack at an Indore hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19.

Terming the death of Indori as an irreparable loss for the country and Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan, in a tweet in Hindi, said, He ruled the hearts of millions and billions of people with his Urdu poems.

“I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family and fans to bear this loss.”

Former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath said in a tweet in Hindi that Indori always stood for social harmony.

“With his remarkable Urdu shayari (poetry), his hometown Indore became famous all over the country. In the morning I got the news of his poor health and we all prayed for his recovery. It is unbelievable that he left us so soon,” Nath said.

Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh described the celebrated poet as a symbol of national integration.

The country has lost a noted shayar (poet) in Rahat Indori’s death He was a symbol of national integration. We pray to the god to give him a place in heaven, the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, in a tweet said, It is a very painful news that my friend, who established Indores identity in the country and the world has died. His shayari was liked a lot by the people.

