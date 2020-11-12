Top RSS functionaries emphasise on environment conservation

By Navneet Mishra

Gurugram, Nov 12 : Several important decisions were taken at the two-day meeting of the All India Executive Council (Karyakari Mandal) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), North Region, here on Friday.

Online and family shakhas (meetings) being held owing to the Coronavirus pandemic will now return to their original formats. Holding meetings in open-air gardens while maintaining physical distance and Coronavirus protocols was also discussed.

The message of conserving the environment was strongly advocated during the meeting held at Gurugram’s SN Sidheshwar School campus. The meeting was plastic-free. During the meeting, clay cups and paper tumblers were used to serve tea and milk. The decoration of the complex was done with traditionally-prepared colours rather than synthetic dyes. Cow dung and clay lamps were used for festive decor.

In the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Bhaiyaji Joshi, the meeting, held on Wednesday and Thursday, appealed to volunteers to work more seriously towards improving the environment in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Also, emphasis was laid on swadeshi, self-reliance and meaningful discussions among families.

The meeting underlined the need to empower the country financially by using indigenously built goods. Therefore, small industry and cottage industry need everybody’s support.

The top functionaries of the RSS emphasised on the protection of environment. It was said that since water cannot be produced it must be saved.

Apart from Bhagwat and Joshi, the meeting was attended by top RSS functionaries such as Suresh Soni, Dattatreya Hosalle, Dr. Krishna Gopal, Dr. Manmohan Vaidya, Ashok Beri, Ramlal, J. Nandkumar etc.

