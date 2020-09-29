Top Telugu film producer petitions HC for compensation

Amaravati, Sep 29 : Top Telugu film industry producer Ashwini Dutt has petitioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court for compensation for the land he gave for Gannavaram airport development land pooling agreement during the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

“We can claim loss of damage and loss of compensation against the respondents (government) due to policy decision taken by the state government for abandoning the development of Amaravati capital city as planned and promised by the state government earlier,” said Dutt’s petition.

He said several developmental plans are abandoned.

Incidentally, Dutt gave 39 acres 15 cents of land at Kesrapalli village in Gannavaram mandalam for the Gannavaram airport expansion on land pooling basis.

According to Dutt, one acre of that land is valued anywhere between Rs 1.25 to 1.5 crore, estimating the entire land he gave to land pooling to be valued at a very high premium.

The producer’s petition said that the earlier government gave assurance that Amaravati would be developed as an economic hub, with nine economic thematic cities, such as financial city, government city, justice city, knowledge city, media city, sports city, health city, electronic city and others.

“The state/AMRDA now unilaterally withdrew from its commitments under the agreements with respect to the airport land pooling,” said the petition.

In his petition, Dutt named AP government, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Union Aviation Secretary and others as respondents.

On Monday, Krishnam Raju, veteran Telugu actor, had also petitioned the High Court on similar lines.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.