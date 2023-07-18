Top trending new cafe in Hyderabad, check out viral reels

In Hyderabad, there is a growing love for cafes among city residents and food enthusiasts. The cafe culture is becoming more and more popular, making it a favourite place to hang out for both locals and tourists.

With a plethora of cafes springing up in various corners of the city almost every week, it has become a favorite pastime for Hyderabadis to explore these trendy and inviting spaces. Among the myriad options, there is one cafe that has swiftly captured the attention of food lovers, becoming the talk of the town and gracing the Instagram pages of Hyderabadi bloggers.

FTV Cafe (Fashiontv Cafe) is a trending new cafe located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. It has been drawing crowds with its irresistible combination of delectable offerings and serene ambience.

The cafe’s outdoor seating is adorned with lush greenery, making it a perfect spot for cafe enthusiasts, particularly during the enchanting monsoons and also upcoming cosy winters. Situated on Shankarpally Road, just a short 10-minute drive from Kokapet, this trendy cafe has been capturing the hearts of people.

Adding to its charm, FTV Cafe warmly welcomes your pet babies, making it a perfect pet-friendly spot.

Check out some of the trending reels on Instagram below.

Have you visited this spot? If yes, don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments section below.