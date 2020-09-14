Toronto mosque caretaker stabbed to death

Toronto: Caretaker of a mosque was stabbed to death at Rexdale west of Islington, Toronto city of Canada.

The victim was hit on the neck. According to Toronto police, the caretaker of the mosque was leaving the mosque when he was attacked. The attacker fled after committing the crime.

International Muslim Organisation of Toronto is gathering evidence.

Toronto police is investigating whether it was a hate crime or there is other reason behind it.

According to police, the killer was a lean man. He was wearing black hoodie and dark colour pant. He walked away from the scene after committing the crime.

Toronto police is hopeful that they will soon arrest the killer.

Source: Siasat news