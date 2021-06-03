Total Covid deaths cross 30,000 in Karnataka

Bengaluru, June 3 : With 463 patients succumbing to the infection in a day, Covid deaths crossed 30,000-mark since the pandemic broke out in Karnataka during March a year ago, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With the virus claiming 463 lives during the day, the state’s death toll touched 30,017 in over 15 months since March 12, 2020, when the first Covid death in the country was reported from Kalaburagi in the state’s northwest region,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 307 deaths earlier in the day, taking its toll to 13,929 since March a year ago.

Among districts where most Covid deaths occurred over the year are 1,651 in Mysuru, 1,380 in Ballari, 983 in Dharwad, 930 in Hassan, 921 in Dakshina Kannada and 918 in Tumakur across the state.

Meanwhile, 16,387 new cases were registered on Tuesday, taking the state’s Covid tally to 26,35,122, including 2,93,024 active cases, while 23,12,060 recovered till date, with 21,199 patients discharged during the day.

In Bengaluru, which accounts for over 50 per cent of the state’s caseload, 4,095 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 11,70,742, including 1,38,870 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,17,942, with 8,620 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Out of 1,45,923 tests conducted across the state during the day, 38,077 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,07,846 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 11.22 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.82 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1,21,723 people, including 46,205 above 45 years of age and 71,490 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,40,22,690 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.